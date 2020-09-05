TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.85.
NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.17.
In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,627,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,614,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,788 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,622,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.
About TD Ameritrade
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
