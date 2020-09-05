TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.17.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,627,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,614,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,788 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,622,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

