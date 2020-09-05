AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Get AppFolio alerts:

APPF stock opened at $151.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $180.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 176.40 and a beta of 1.07.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,482,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total transaction of $69,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,512 shares of company stock worth $21,205,873 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $4,105,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.