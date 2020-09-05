BidaskClub Lowers Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) to Sell

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXNX. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $36.05 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $46.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 10.88.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 37,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,520,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,520.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,544 shares of company stock worth $10,183,098. 25.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

