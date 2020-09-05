EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on EVO Payments from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on EVO Payments from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

EVOP stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.61 and a beta of 1.63.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $56,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,149.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,915 shares of company stock worth $580,380. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,578,000 after purchasing an additional 183,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,940,000 after acquiring an additional 241,847 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,864,000 after acquiring an additional 266,689 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 11.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,947,000 after acquiring an additional 213,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,020,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 647,003 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

