Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BGNE. BidaskClub downgraded Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.11.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $240.17 on Friday. Beigene has a one year low of $114.41 and a one year high of $256.01. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.60.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. On average, analysts predict that Beigene will post -18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $14,235,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,689,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,891,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.23, for a total value of $57,369.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,206,000.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,648 shares of company stock valued at $85,332,924 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Beigene by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beigene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Beigene by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 701,444 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Beigene by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,140,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Beigene by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after buying an additional 84,190 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

