Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.23.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.12.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,877 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,041 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 223.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 61,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,275 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

