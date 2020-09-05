Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $353,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 292,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,324.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $77,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,204,083 shares of company stock valued at $107,776,601. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

