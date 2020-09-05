Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Community First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBI opened at $6.60 on Friday. Community First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 million, a P/E ratio of 220.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community First Bancshares stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 199.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Community First Bancshares worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Community First Bancshares

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

