Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, TheStreet cut Community First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFBI opened at $6.60 on Friday. Community First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 million, a P/E ratio of 220.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
About Community First Bancshares
Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.
