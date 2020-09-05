Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CYBR. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.15.

Shares of CYBR opened at $101.98 on Friday. Cyberark Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.22, a P/E/G ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 79.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 542.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 41.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

