Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY opened at $112.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.58. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $141.41. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 91.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Analysts expect that Etsy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $100,551.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,122.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $74,857.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,889 shares of company stock valued at $43,535,324 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.