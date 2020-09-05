BidaskClub Upgrades Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) to Hold

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 124.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

