Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CDMO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $481.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 2.27.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $25,339.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

