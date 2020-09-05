NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BIMI stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. NF Energy Saving has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

