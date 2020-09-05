Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of BRKS opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $57.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,265,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,162 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 53,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

