bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

BLUE opened at $56.30 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $27,275.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,306 shares of company stock worth $82,688 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 1,598.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

