Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Shares of DLTR opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

