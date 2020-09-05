BidaskClub Downgrades Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Buy

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COWN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

COWN stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. Cowen has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.18. Cowen had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $369.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cowen will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

