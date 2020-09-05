Qudian (QD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Qudian (NYSE:QD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 7th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QD opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. Qudian has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

QD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Qudian in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.33 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Qudian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

