STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €30.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €30.00 ($35.29) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.35 ($32.18).

Shares of STM stock opened at €24.20 ($28.47) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.09.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

