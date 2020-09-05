ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €155.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €155.00 ($182.35) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €366.00 ($430.59) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €305.64 ($359.58).

