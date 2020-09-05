Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Set at C$13.25 by National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) has been given a C$13.25 price target by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

