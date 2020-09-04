Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys 171 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 111.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,368.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,768.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,186.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2,536.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

