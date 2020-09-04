Navellier & Associates Inc Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,368.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,186.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,536.67. The company has a market cap of $1,768.87 billion, a PE ratio of 135.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

