Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $170,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 42.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,368.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,186.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,536.67. The company has a market cap of $1,768.87 billion, a PE ratio of 135.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

