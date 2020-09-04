Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at KeyCorp

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.50.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $352.09 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $378.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $44,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

