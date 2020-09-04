Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at KeyCorp

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.
AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.50.
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $352.09 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $378.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.16.
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $44,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
