Barclays Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $385.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $345.00 to $385.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.50.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $352.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $378.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total transaction of $18,771,282.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total value of $1,546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 880,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 18.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

