KeyCorp Increases Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $349.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $330.00 to $349.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.
COO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.17.
Shares of COO stock opened at $306.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.73.
In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,527,068.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,148,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,187 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.