KeyCorp Increases Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $349.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $330.00 to $349.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

COO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.17.

Shares of COO stock opened at $306.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.73.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,527,068.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,148,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,187 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

