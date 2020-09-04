Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CIEN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Ciena stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86. Ciena has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $104,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,270. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

