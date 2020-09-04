Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $360.72 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.8% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $360,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,368.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,768.87 billion, a PE ratio of 135.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,186.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,536.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

