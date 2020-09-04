Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 590.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 191,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 164,056 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 88,163 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 41,151 shares during the period.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

