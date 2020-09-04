Barclays Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $54.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CIEN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

CIEN stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. Ciena has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $104,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $448,460.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,270. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 294.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,896 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ciena by 361.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,543,000 after buying an additional 1,269,824 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Ciena by 45.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,431,000 after buying an additional 1,061,808 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ciena by 32.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,427,000 after buying an additional 1,038,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 60.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,342,000 after buying an additional 692,647 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

