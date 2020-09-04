Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at Stephens

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stephens from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COO. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.17.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO stock opened at $306.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,464,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 39,344.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,440,000 after acquiring an additional 258,494 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,126,000 after acquiring an additional 169,467 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.