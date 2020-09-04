Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at Stephens

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stephens from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COO. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.17.
COO stock opened at $306.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14.
In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,464,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 39,344.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,440,000 after acquiring an additional 258,494 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,126,000 after acquiring an additional 169,467 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
