Broadcom Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.25 (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 3.25 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.
Broadcom has increased its dividend by 344.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.
Broadcom stock opened at $352.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.16. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $378.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.50.
In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
Read More: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.