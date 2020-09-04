Broadcom Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.25 (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 3.25 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

Broadcom has increased its dividend by 344.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Broadcom stock opened at $352.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.16. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $378.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.50.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

