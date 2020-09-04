Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $350.00 at Cowen

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.59% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.28.
Broadcom stock opened at $352.09 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $378.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total transaction of $20,465,860.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $356,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 87.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
