Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $350.00 at Cowen

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.28.

Broadcom stock opened at $352.09 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $378.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total transaction of $20,465,860.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $356,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 87.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

