Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $420.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s current price.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.28.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $352.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $378.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

