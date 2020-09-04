Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,368.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,768.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,186.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,536.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

