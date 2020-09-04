Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,772 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $187,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,368.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,768.87 billion, a PE ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,186.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,536.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

