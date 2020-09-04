Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. Pagerduty’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.
Shares of Pagerduty stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. Pagerduty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $38.85.
In other Pagerduty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $1,392,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,378.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,725,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,603,615.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 413,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,168. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Pagerduty
PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.
Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.