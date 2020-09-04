Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. Pagerduty’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of Pagerduty stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. Pagerduty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

In other Pagerduty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $1,392,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,378.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,725,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,603,615.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 413,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,168. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

