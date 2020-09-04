Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,788,000 after buying an additional 149,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Sun Communities by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,655,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sun Communities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,091,000 after purchasing an additional 164,911 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,158,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,626,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $148.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.