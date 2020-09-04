Lewis L. Bird III Sells 20,877 Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $417,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HOME stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.92. At Home Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOME. Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BofA Securities raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after buying an additional 1,618,415 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its stake in At Home Group by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 6,277,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,729 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,530,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 414,769 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.