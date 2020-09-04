Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $275,294. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

