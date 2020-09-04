Blair William & Co. IL Has $769,000 Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 30.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,626,000 after purchasing an additional 357,882 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 357.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 6.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,368.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.40.

NYSE:TFX opened at $396.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $409.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.17.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.