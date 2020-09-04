Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,368.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,186.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,536.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1,768.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

