Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,027 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of iShares Europe ETF worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 78.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000.

IEV stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $47.42.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

