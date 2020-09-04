Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd Sells 4,210 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 18.7% of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,368.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,186.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2,536.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,768.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

