Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich Has $519,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.3% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 42.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,368.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,768.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,186.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,536.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

