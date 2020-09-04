Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is StoneX Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,368.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,186.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2,536.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,768.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

