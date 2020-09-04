Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 302 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 537.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 369,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 191,971 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS stock opened at $139.91 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $154.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,725 shares of company stock worth $5,808,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

