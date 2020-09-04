Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $310.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.83.

Shares of COO opened at $306.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati bought 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after buying an additional 42,832 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 301,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,507,000 after buying an additional 24,342 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,455,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,655,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

