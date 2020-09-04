Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,353 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 567.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319,523 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Yum China by 5,435.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,929,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,017 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Yum China by 68.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,519,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,182 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at $82,657,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Yum China by 14.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,358 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.84. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

